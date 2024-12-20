Stamford

Firefighters free worker buried in trench collapse in Stamford

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped thigh-high in a trench and suffering from hypothermia in Stamford on Friday morning.
Stamford Fire Department

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped thigh-high in a trench and suffering from hypothermia in Stamford on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Hampton Lane around 8:50 a.m. after a worker became trapped in a collapsed trench, according to the fire department.

When they arrived, they found a man who was buried up to his thighs at the bottom of the trench excavation.

Photo courtesy of Stamford Fire Department
He was alert and conscious and crews worked to free him.

The fire department said they used trench panels to stabilize the area of the trench surrounding the man, then a paramedic went into the trench to evaluate and stabilize him.

Firefighters dug by hand to remove the soil around the worker and then used a stokes basket to free him from the trench.

Photo courtesy of the Stamford Fire Department

The rescue took around 35 minutes.

The fire department said, in addition to the hypothermia, the man’s left arm was injured.

The emergency response included around 20 Stamford firefighters and command staff, medics from Stamford EMS, Stamford police and a vacuum truck from Stamford Operations.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration was called to investigate, according to the fire department.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
