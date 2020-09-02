Trespassing, Violations Prompt DEEP to Expand Alcohol Ban for Voluntown Beach Pond Boat Launch Area

An alcohol ban for Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown has been expanded after trespassing on private property, littering, boating violations and DUIs, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said it has expanded and extended the temporary alcohol ban that was implemented on July 10 and it now includes more of the Beach Pond shoreline as well as parts of Pachaug State Forest.

DEEP said there has been a “continued pattern of public trespass and illegal access to off-trail areas on private property and State Forest land, as well as the associated misuse and littering of these areas and the negative impact on other users engaged in legal and responsible recreation.”

Since June, DEEP has issued at least four parking violations, eight boating violations, eight verbal warnings for boating violations, two arrests for DUI, evicted 47 people from the private property and terminated several voyages at the Beach Pond Boat Launch property, DEEP said.

AREAS WITH ALCOHOL BAN

The alcohol ban now includes the Beach Pond Boat Launch and extends to a portion of Pachaug State Forest bordered by the Beach Pond Boat Launch to the west, and Beach Pond to the south to an area 500 yards inland from the shore. The ban remains in effect for the next 90 days.

“We want our boat launches to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” DEEP Boating Division Director Peter Francis said in a statement. “We feel that this change in policy, combined with continued supervision by Boating and Environmental Conservation staff, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”