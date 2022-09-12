Waterbury

Trial for Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones to Begin in Waterbury Tomorrow

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his show can help prevent COVID-19.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years claimed the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown was a hoax, is set to go on trial in Waterbury this week.

This comes one month after a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Jones will face a six-member jury to determine what damages he will have to pay to more Sandy Hook families.

This case has the potential for a larger award because it involves three lawsuits, which have been consolidated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was filed by 15 plaintiffs including nine Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Continuing Coverage

Sandy Hook Aug 29

Scarlett Lewis Believes Alex Jones is ‘Truly Sorry' For Sandy Hook Lies

Alex Jones Aug 26

Sandy Hook Families Accuse Alex Jones of Transferring Millions to Himself While Claiming Bankruptcy

Alex Jones Aug 10

What's Next for Alex Jones After $49M Sandy Hook Verdict?

Last year, a judge in Waterbury found Jones liable for defamation then last month, the trial was briefly put on hold after Jones' lawyer tried to transfer the case to Federal Bankruptcy Court rather than continue in Connecticut State Court. A judge ruled the case could proceed in Waterbury.

Families who are suing Jones say they've endured years of harassment and death threats from his followers.

One of them was Sandy Hook mother Scarlett Lewis who led a jury to order Jones to pay nearly $50 million for lies spread about her son. Last month, she sat down with NBC Connecticut's Shannon Miller to discuss the verdict.

"I've thought about it and I think that it sent a very strong message out that truth is very important and that you cannot spread lies about people to intentionally harm them or with knowing that it will intentionally harm them and I think it's a really important thing, especially in our society today. We have to trust one another. We really do. It's vital for a civilized society," Lewis said in the interview.

The trial begins on Tuesday and is expected to last for about four weeks.

This article tagged under:

WaterburySandy HookAlex Jones
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us