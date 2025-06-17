Shelton

Trial for teen accused in stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student in Shelton begins

Court photo

The trial for a teen who is accused of stabbing and killing another teen during a party in Shelton in 2022 is underway.

James “Jimmy” McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student from Shelton, was stabbed outside a Shelton home where a party was underway on May 15, 2022 and he died from a stab wound to the torso, according to police.

Raul Valle, 19, has been charged with murder and pleaded not guilty.

He has also been charged with assault in connection with the stabbings of three other teens.

The McGrath family said they planned to be in court on Tuesday.

They created a foundation to honor Jimmy’s memory.

“He volunteered with Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse to teach the young boys in Bridgeport how to play Lacrosse so he really loved to give back to the community and we thought this was a great way to honor his memory," Jimmy’s father, Kevin McGrath said.

They held the third annual Jimmy McGrath Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday.

“We just try to get to the point that when we think about his memory, we think about the good times but thinking about the good times is sad because he was a big piece of our family,” Kevin McGrath said.

Valle’s trial is in Milford Superior Court.

