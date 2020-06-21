Trinity College ‘Extremely Disappointed' Following Racist Incident on Instagram

Trinity College said they are "extremely disappointed' about an alleged racist incident on social media.

In an email to students and staff, the university said that there has been an "outpouring" of students, alumni and others expressing their experiences with racism or sexual assault at Trinity on Instagram. A counter-account has since emerged that is engaging in harassing, hurtful and racial activity, according to the university.

"That such an account would be created and in its responses to others' posts mock, bully, and intimidate members of our community is nothing short of shameful and disgusting," the university statement said.

The university said that since they do not have the power to take the account down, they have reported it to Instagram for harassment/bullying, directed Campus Safety to investigate and have activated the Campus Climate Response Team to respond to the incident.

The university is asking anyone with information or evidence about who is behind this account to contact Campus Safety at 860-297-2222.

"It is time we all find the courage to say 'Enough!'" the university statement reads.