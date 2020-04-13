Trinity Health Care of New England to Furlough Employees, Cut Executive Pay, Add Clinical Staff

Trinity Health Care of New England, which has several hospitals in Connecticut, said it is furloughing some employees, adding clinical staff and cutting pay for executives because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working tirelessly to prepare and respond to COVID-19, both in the immediate term and over the weeks and months to come. We are doing everything we can to expand our capacity, including increasing clinical staffing, beds and ventilators in hospitals, expanding telehealth visits with physicians and expanding lab testing and turnaround,” Trinity Health Of New England said in a statement.

The Trinity Health of New England medical facilities include Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital.

“While the majority of our colleagues will continue to work fulltime in their current roles, we are redeploying some colleagues to different roles and locations, reducing hours and temporarily furloughing a portion of our workforce, primarily non-clinical colleagues. This will enable us to focus our resources on the functions directly related to essential COVID-19 patient care needs we anticipate, while protecting protect people and helping to prevent the spread of the virus<” a statement from the medical group says.

Trinity Health Of New England said it will reduce the compensation of executive leaders, freeze all capital expenditures except those supporting ministry and “significantly reduce our discretionary spending.”

“These are difficult steps that are intended to make sure we are able to provide the best possible care for our patients and communities through this unprecedented time. We hope to bring back as many of our impacted colleagues as we can at the appropriate time, and, as the situation evolves, affected colleagues may be asked to serve Trinity Health in new ways,” Trinity Health Of New England said. Several other medical facilities and groups have also furloughed staff, including Day Kimball Healthcare and Connecticut Children’s.