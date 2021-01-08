Trinity Health of New England to Launch COVID-19 Webinars

Health care experts are looking to help build people’s confidence to get the vaccine.

Trinity Health of New England will soon be starting webinars for the public to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine.

They can get their questions answered and any concerns addressed.

The hope is to reduce any hesitancy people might have.

“The questions really center around quality, efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Right now there are a lot of rumors and myths out there I should say," said Dr. Reginald Eadie, Trinity Health of New England president & CEO.

The webinars start on Monday at 6 p.m. and continue each Monday into February.

There is also a session for Spanish speakers.

Registration is required.