Triple Shooting at Waterbury Convenience Store is Under Investigation

Police are investigating after three people were shot at a convenience store on West Main Street in Waterbury Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to Otto's Convenience Store and Smoke Shop at about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found three men were gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals and are being treated for injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

Investigators with @WaterburyPD are on scene for a triple shooting at this convenience store on Main Street. We’re told three men were shot and taken to the hospital with the extent of injuries unknown. Bullet holes clearly seen on the door of the store. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/MerN7h8yHu — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChentv) November 29, 2022

A large police presence can be seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.