Triple Shooting at Waterbury Convenience Store is Under Investigation

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after three people were shot at a convenience store on West Main Street in Waterbury Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to Otto's Convenience Store and Smoke Shop at about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found three men were gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals and are being treated for injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

A large police presence can be seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

