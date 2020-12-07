Troconis' Attorney Denies Mawhinney Accusations His Client Was Involved in Dulos Disappearance

The attorney for Michelle Troconis is denying accusations made by Kent Mawhinney that his client was involved in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. He argues that her alleged co-conspirator implicated his client to get out of prison.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019. The last sighting of her was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder and maintained his innocence until he died days after an attempt to take his own life in January. Jennifer has never been found.

Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, and Mawhinney, Fotis Dulos' former attorney and friend, are facing conspiracy charges in connection with the case.

In a motion dated Monday, attorney Jon Schoenhorn requested any written existence of a confession by a co-defendant. He specifically asks for evidence of any discussions of favorable treatment in exchange for the cooperation of Kent Mawhinney, the former attorney of Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis.

Troconis’ attorney said the day after Thanksgiving he received a copy of a videotaped statement taken at the state police polygraph unit at the end of August along with a signed written statement from Mawhinney. Neither of these have been released publicly.

“It certainly didn’t come as a surprise to me, that Kent Mawhinney gave a statement implicating my client and Mr. Dulos in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos," Schoenhorn said.

According to Schoenhorn, in the 90-minute video, Mawhinney says that the day before Jennifer Dulos was reported missing he was at Fotis Dulos’ house at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

“The police have provided me with information previously that would contradict what was said here," Schoenhorn told NBC Connecticut.

Schoenhorn said Mawhinney alleges that Dulos and Troconis asked him to give them a fake alibi for the next day, when they planned to get rid of Jennifer. Schoenhorn also said that the next night, Mawhinney claims Dulos called him to tell him the deed was done. Mawhinney was arrested in January for conspiracy to commit murder.

He and Troconis have pleaded not guilty.

Mawhinney’s bond was lowered in October so that he could be released from jail to visit his ailing father.

“I’m not concerned because when he was released I just assumed he was gonna say something. The difference now is they didn’t have any evidence that was admissible against Michelle Troconis, now they have a jailhouse informant, and I look forward to cross-examining him," Schoenhorn said.

He’s also asked the state for forensics reports pertaining to a white Tyvek suit recovered by investigators in a wooded on the Farmington Land Trust near Dulos’s Mountain Spring Road property.

Shoenhorn said he’s trying to determine what relevance, if any, it has to the case.

Mawhinney's attorney Lee Gold declined to comment on the case.