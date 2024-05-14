Extended interviews with Troconis' family, Dulos' spokesperson following March verdict

Back in March, Michelle Troconis was found guilty of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos in 2019. She was also convicted on five other counts related to the case.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.

Following the verdict, NBC Connecticut sat down with the Troconis family for their first interview after leaving the courthouse. The father and sister of Michelle Troconis reacted to the verdict and what took place inside Stamford Superior Court.

NBC Connecticut also spoke with Carrie Luft, close friend of Jennifer Dulos and spokesperson for Dulos' friends and family. Following the seven-week trial, Luft opened up about the trial, evidence and Jennifer.

Now, extended footage from both interviews is available, recorded in the hours and days following the verdict being read. Both interviews can be watched on the NBC Connecticut YouTube page:

Michelle Troconis faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Troconis has also been arraigned on a contempt of court charge. She's accused of having a sealed custody report during her trial on charges connected to the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The hearing on that charge was originally scheduled for this week, but has been continued until July.