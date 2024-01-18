Complicated DNA evidence dominates testimony in Michelle Troconis trial Thursday

A complicated day of testimony from the Connecticut Forensic Science lab on analysis done on samples sent from Jennifer Dulos’ home, garage, and cars investigators collected. The samples were sent for DNA analysis, and explanation of that analysis dominated testimony Thursday.

A member of the State Forensic Lab team, Kristen Madel, testified to how they test for DNA, and how they establish a DNA profile for Jennifer Dulos through her toothbrush, as well as profiles for other members close to the case including the Dulos children, Fotis Dulos, and Michelle Troconis.

“We want to try to include or exclude a person from that evidentiary profile,” said Madel.

The lab in this case deals in probability. Essentially, how likely a DNA profile from evidence collected matches DNA taken from the individuals close to the case versus some random person.

Jennifer Dulos’ DNA taken from her toothbrush was found in multiple suspected blood stains in the garage, kitchen, Range Rover, and Chevy Suburban.

“It was 100 billion times more likely if it originated the source of the profile from the swabbing of the electric toothbrush, than an unknown person,” explained Madel.

But when going through different samples of evidence collected, Jennifer’s DNA was not the only DNA present on a doorknob between the home and the garage, or on the kitchen sink faucet.

“100 billion times more likely to be Fotis Dulos and the swabbing of the electric toothbrush,” Madel explained, referencing Jennifer’s DNA profile from the electric toothbrush.

Fotis’ DNA was of particular interest on the faucet, because according to the nanny’s testimony Wednesday, and an original arrest warrant, Jennifer Dulos was adamant she did not want Fotis anywhere near her home, taking steps to ensure he could not enter the home, and he was not supposed to enter the property without designated court supervision.

“She did not want him entering the home at all,” said nanny Lauren Almeida in testimony Wednesday.

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn isn’t disputing the presence of Jennifer’s DNA, but is holding the state to their burden of proof to prove a murder occurred involving Fotis, and maintains his client, Michelle Troconis’ DNA was nowhere to be found.

“There is no place in New Canaan or in that Suburban that has Michelle Troconis’ DNA,” Schoenhorn said outside court Thursday.

Based on testimony Thursday, Michelle Troconis’ DNA did not appear and was ruled out of many of the samples analyzed in the forensics lab, only appearing in a few reports as “inconclusive.”

Madel is expected back on the stand for continued cross examination Friday.