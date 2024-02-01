Confirming the presence of blood dominates day 15 testimony in Troconis trial

Forensics experts were back on the stand in Stamford court going over evidence collected along Albany Avenue in Hartford in Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan home, and in the red Toyota Tacoma.

This forensic expert, Christine Roy, a retired employee of the state Forensic Lab, could only testify to processing of the material evidence collected and the confirmation of blood on certain pieces of evidence.

“I did the glycophorin-a test so therefore I could say human blood was detected,” said Roy, describing testing done on the striped shirt pulled from the trash along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Graphic evidence like the shirt and bra collected along Albany Avenue was back in the courtroom for the testimony.

She confirmed the presence of blood on the shirt and bra, as well as on a hard white material also collected from the same location.

Roy explained to the jury the process of testing for blood and pulling samples for later DNA testing. She was only able to testify to the confirmation of blood, though.

She also spoke on samples taken for further testing from license plates pulled from the storm drain along Albany Avenue, license plates pulled from the Toyota Tacoma, and the door panels and seat from the Toyota Tacoma. But we are waiting on the results from that testing.

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn won't dispute the presence of confirmed blood, but believes going through each item that came back negative or was never confirmed is a waste of time.

“Testing everything else and having it test negative for blood or not confirmed as blood, is kind of a in my view… its taking up a lot of unnecessary time,” Schoenhorn said.

Parenting supervisor Sidnee Streater also took the stand. She was in charge of supervising Fotis Dulos during his May 22 designated visit to Jennifer’s home to see their kids, two days before she disappeared.

She described interactions between the splitting couple as amicable, but they never shook hands, hugged or physically touched in any way.

She also noted Fotis never entered Jennifer Dulos’ home during that visit.

“The interaction was cordial as far as you observed?” Schoenhorn asked. “Yes,” Streater replied.