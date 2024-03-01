Jennifer Dulos' family and friends issue statement on Troconis guilty verdict

Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos are speaking out after Michelle Troconis has been found guilty on six counts in relation to Dulos' death.

A six-member jury returned its verdict Friday in Stamford Superior Court after more than two full days of deliberating. Click here for a breakdown of those charges.

Below is the full statement from Jennifer's friend Carrie Luft, on behalf of her family and friends:

"Today’s verdict is a crucial attribution of accountability, not a victory. There can be no victory when five children are growing up without their mother. This verdict represents the meticulous collection, analysis, and presentation of evidence to illuminate an unconscionable series of crimes. That immense body of evidence also serves to highlight the gaps that remain in this case—most important, that Jennifer Farber Dulos still has not been found. We have lost a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and cherished friend. Jennifer’s loved ones cannot bury her next to her father.

We want to thank the jury for their commitment and careful deliberation during this lengthy, complex trial and Judge Kevin Randolph for his guidance and authority in the courtroom.

We remain deeply indebted to the state’s attorney’s office—in particular, prosecutors Michelle Manning and Sean McGuinness, assistant state’s attorney Elizabeth Moran, and case inspector David Edwards—for their tireless work, expertise, endurance, and dedication in the courtroom and out. We express our unending gratitude and respect to the investigators, analysts, and other law enforcement personnel who have shown an unflagging commitment to Jennifer’s case over a span of nearly five years. We owe a special debt of thanks to those individuals, law enforcement and civilian, who testified at this trial and in its hearings; your courage and integrity inspire us.

Many questions remain as we approach the five-year marker. It is our hope that the resurgent public interest in this case might spur new, viable leads. In the meantime, Jennifer’s grace, goodness, and light live on through her children and through the honor of her memory.

We ask that you respect Jennifer’s memory and the privacy of her family and loved ones at this time."

Troconis faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 31.