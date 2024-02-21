Jennifer Dulos' mother expected to speak at Michelle Troconis trial Wednesday

Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, is expected to testify Wednesday during Michelle Troconis’ trial before state prosecutors rest their case, according to defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn.

The trial is underway at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford. It started in January.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, vanished, on May 24, 2019.

She and her husband, Fotis Dulos, were going through a divorce when she disappeared.

Police believe Fotis killed Jennifer in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Troconis, 49, was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared and she is accused of helping him cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos died in January 2020 by suicide after he was charged with his wife’s murder.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

Schoenhorn told NBC Connecticut that it is his understanding that Farber is the state’s last witness.

The five Dulos children have been living with Farber in New York City since their mother disappeared. This is the first time she will publicly speak about her daughter.

While the state intends to rest on Wednesday, the defense will pick up following a motion for acquittal by the defense.

The judge has also decided a contempt hearing would be scheduled but it will not happen until after the defense rests its case but before closing arguments.

The judge also intends to let jurors know the trial could go “a lot longer” than March 1.

