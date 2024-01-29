Michelle Troconis' attorney cross examines lead case investigator in trial

Day 12 of Michelle Troconis’ trial in Stamford centered around cross examination of a lead investigator back in 2019 -John Kimball - giving some insight into the defenses’ strategy.

Schoenhorn called out state police investigators again for the use of coercive tactics, misleading Troconis and impacting some of the statements she gave investigators in interviews.

“Didn’t she say she would dig holes?” asked Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, “Yes” replied Kimball, to which Schoenhorn followed with, “And she would trek through the woods?” to which Kimball replied “Yes” again.

Schoenhorn pointing out Troconis’ willingness to assist state police investigators when being interviewed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“She saw Attorney Kent Mawhinney in the office when she got back from taking her daughter to school, didn’t she?” asked Schoenhorn, to which again Kimball replies, yes.

Schoenhorn attempts to shore up reasons Troconis had changes and discrepancies in her account of the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, putting the blame on investigators for lack of clarity in their questioning and using coercive tactics.

“At no time did Ms. Troconis say she knew anything about the disappearance or what Fotis Dulos was up to,” Schoenhorn said outside the courthouse Monday.

But state prosecutors spent the afternoon pushing back, showing new surveillance video of the couple inside a West Hartford Starbucks after they were seen disposing of evidence on Albany Avenue.

State Prosecutor Sean McGuinness asked Kimball, ““The entire trip to Hartford and back including Starbucks was not included in this timeline, correct?” to which Kimball replied “That’s correct.”

Prosecutors also doubled down on those discrepancies between interviews and the timeline seized from the couples' 4 Jefferson Crossing home and how it came to be.

McGuinness asked, “She indicated she didn’t assume he [Fotis] was there, but that he was there, correct?" To which Kimball replied, “Correct.”

The day was capped off with testimony from state police Trooper Suzzanna Sedenszki about more surveillance video that was collected from the home across the street from one of Fotis Dulos’ properties.