Michelle Troconis claims problems with case against her in letter from prison

For the first time since Michelle Troconis was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years behind bars in connection with the murder of Jennifer Dulos, NBC Connecticut is hearing from the defendant directly in a written letter to our Shannon Miller from York Correctional Institution.

The four-page letter details in part how Michelle Troconis claims Fotis Dulos, her then boyfriend, deceived her and other people who were a part of his ongoing divorce and custody case. It also addresses what’s at the center of Troconis’ pending criminal contempt case -- the sealed custody study report involving Fotis and his estranged wife, which investigators say Troconis had illegally displayed on her laptop during her criminal trial.

A little more than a month after Michelle Troconis’ sentencing, the letter addressed further details about who else Troconis believes her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos had fooled.

“Fotis deceived not only me, but also lawyers and highly qualified mental health professionals, convincing everyone that he was a “good guy.” These professionals appointed by family court failed to recognize his true nature and that he could be capable of committing such crime. It is unreasonable to expect me to have seen Fotis for who he was when experts could not,” Troconis wrote.

Troconis goes on to write more about what her state of mind was when Jennifer disappeared in May of 2019, citing the information from the sealed custody report and what she says, she was told it contained.

“As you know my defense was obstructed by the exclusion of crucial evidence and sealing of exculpatory information; this report contains extremely important info that Fotis, Mike Rose (Fotis atty.), Mike Meehan (GAL), Dr. Stephen Humphry (Fotis psychologist) had told me regarding Jennifer’s mental health & I believed them all,” Troconis wrote.

Troconis reiterates that during her interrogations she told investigators that the attorneys and mental health professionals told her Jennifer had disappeared in the past and that Troconis didn’t find it awkward that she had done it again.

After hearing weeks of testimony, a jury convicted Troconis on all counts in March, including conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree hindering prosecution.

According to an arrest warrant application, Troconis knowingly violated court order during her trial by unlawfully possessing the custody study report that she knew was sealed from herself and the public, uploading it to her computer and displaying it in open court in the direct line of sight of media personnel live streaming the proceedings.

A hearing on the contempt case against Troconis is scheduled for Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court.

Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends have repeatedly said that the mother of five would never have left her kids. Investigators believe Jennifer was a victim of domestic violence and that Troconis had a role in planning and clean-up of her murder and knows more than what she’s told them. Troconis maintains there is no physical evidence against her.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the attorneys and mental health professionals mentioned by Troconis for a comment on her statements. We either didn’t hear back from them or they declined commenting given the sensitivity of the case.

Troconis says she is already working on her appeal and reviewing records and exhibits.