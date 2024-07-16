Michelle Troconis' request for public defender granted ahead of appeal

Michelle Troconis was back in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday, this time asking for a public defender and to have fees waived as she readies her appeal.

The judge granted her motion in a quick hearing.

In March, a jury found her guilty on six counts in connection with the death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, including conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering prosecution.

The judge threw out one of those convictions at sentencing.

According to motion filed in June, Troconis told the court she is in no financial situation to hire an attorney and she can’t afford fees associated with an appeal. Court paperwork indicates she filed an affidavit laying out her current financial state, but that document isn’t public.

The state offered no comment on the motion during the hearing.

Court paperwork also indicates her motion for a new trial stems from what she believes were 26 missteps before, and during her trial, including in testimony, evidence presentation, and even as far back as jury selection.

Troconis is currently serving a 14-and-a-half-year sentence.

She is also still facing a contempt charge that stems from an incident during her trial. She is due back in Stamford Superior Court for another contempt hearing in September.