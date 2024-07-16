Michelle Troconis

Michelle Troconis' request for public defender granted ahead of appeal

By Kevin Gaiss

Pool Image

Michelle Troconis was back in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday, this time asking for a public defender and to have fees waived as she readies her appeal.

The judge granted her motion in a quick hearing.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In March, a jury found her guilty on six counts in connection with the death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, including conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering prosecution.

The judge threw out one of those convictions at sentencing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to motion filed in June, Troconis told the court she is in no financial situation to hire an attorney and she can’t afford fees associated with an appeal. Court paperwork indicates she filed an affidavit laying out her current financial state, but that document isn’t public.

The state offered no comment on the motion during the hearing.

Court paperwork also indicates her motion for a new trial stems from what she believes were 26 missteps before, and during her trial, including in testimony, evidence presentation, and even as far back as jury selection.

Troconis Trial

Michelle Troconis Jul 10

Contempt hearing for Michelle Troconis continued to September

Michelle Troconis Jul 10

Michelle Troconis pleads not guilty to contempt charge, hearing continued to September

Troconis is currently serving a 14-and-a-half-year sentence.

She is also still facing a contempt charge that stems from an incident during her trial. She is due back in Stamford Superior Court for another contempt hearing in September.

This article tagged under:

Michelle Troconis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us