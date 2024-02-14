Michelle Troconis' trial to enter 21st day on Wednesday

Michelle Troconis is expected to return to court on Wednesday for the 21st day of her trial in Stamford. She is facing charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in 2019 and her presumed death.

The last day the trial was held was on Thursday and it expected to resume today after a court holiday and a snowstorm that closed the courts on Tuesday.

Last week, experts testified about data that was pulled from cell phones as well as from some of the vehicles central to the case.

Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five, vanished on May 24, 2019.

She and her husband, Fotis Dulos, were going through a divorce when she disappeared and police believe he killed her in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Troconis, 49, was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared and she is accused of helping Fotis cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

On Thursday, Fairfield Police Detective Michael Clark extracted the data from Fotis Dulos’ cell phones and broke down a gap in time on the morning of May 24, 2019.

The phone appeared not to move from Fotis’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington.

Assistant States Attorney Michelle Manning asked about message data pulled from Fotis’ phone that morning,

“None of them were opened and viewed until the earliest being 1:33 in the afternoon. Is that correct?” Manning asked.

Clark replied, ‘Yes.”

But Clark mapped out activity later in the day, tracking the phone at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, 80 Mountain Spring Road, and Albany Avenue om Hartford.

Clark also testified about a phone call that Fotis received from a friend that, according to investigators, was pre-arranged to provide an alibi for Fotis the morning Jennifer disappeared.

“Call me tomorrow morning (at) mine and we will talk,” Clark read for the jury.

Troconis answered the call, according to statements she gave to police.

Forensic expert Mark Newth, of the state forensic laboratory, also testified on Thursday.

“I have no reason to believe the data is ever that inaccurate,” Newth said while the defense pressed him about the accuracy of location data extracted from vehicles.

Newth offered GPS data from both Fotis Dulos’ Raptor and phone data from Jennifer Dulos’ Chevy Suburban, which was recovered from New Canaan.

The GPS data from the Raptor confirmed its movements on May 24, including Fotis Dulos’ trip to Albany Avenue in Hartford, where police said he was seen disposing of evidence.

From Jennifer’s suburban, Newth testified an iPhone connected to Bluetooth at 2:56 p.m., but he couldn't say who it belonged to.

The defense brought up the call history of that iPhone, implying it indicated it was Jennifer’s phone.

“Why and how did Jennifer Dulos’ cell phone, her iPhone, attach to her vehicle?” Troconis’ defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn asked outside court on Thursday. “Who had it, who was either in or near her vehicle with it at that time?"

