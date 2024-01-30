Michelle Troconis' trial to resume Tuesday for day 13

Tuesday is day 13 of Michelle Troconis’ trial in Stamford and Sgt. Michael Beauton, of Connecticut state police, is expected to be on the stand as the prosecution recalls him as a witness.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Police believe her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed her in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Troconis, 49, is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder. He denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

On Monday, the judge started the day by announcing that another juror was gone from the case.

The person had to leave the country on Monday to attend to an emergency, Judge Kevin Randolph said.

One juror and an alternate had previously been dismissed from the case, leaving six regular jurors and two alternates.

Once the case resumed on Monday, Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, spent hours cross-examining John Kimball, the lead investigator into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos about tactics police used while interviewing his client.

Schoenhorn pointed out what he claimed was Troconis’ willingness to assist state police in the investigation after she was arrested.

Schoenhorn attempted to shore up reasons that Troconis had changes and discrepancies in her account of the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, putting the blame on investigators for a lack of clarity in their questioning and for using coercive tactics.

“At no time did Ms. Troconis ever say that she knew anything about the disappearance or what Fotis Dulos was up to,” Schoenhorn said outside the courthouse on Monday.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn spent the day grilling former state police detective John Kimball about investigators' reasoning for pressing Michelle Troconis using the methods they did.

State prosecutors spent the afternoon pushing back, showing new surveillance video of the Troconis and Fotis Dulos inside a West Hartford Starbucks after Fotis was seen disposing of evidence on Albany Avenue.

Prosecutors also doubled down on discrepancies between interviews and the timeline seized from the couples’ home at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington and how it came to be.

The day ended with testimony from State Trooper Suzzanna Sedenszki who collected surveillance from one of Fotis Dulos’ properties in Avon.

