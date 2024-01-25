Prosecutors expected to show Michelle Troconis interview video during trial Thursday

Michelle Troconis’ trial continues Thursday for a tenth day and prosecutors plan to show video of state police detectives interviewing her after she was arrested in 2019.

Troconis, 49, is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, Jennifer Dulos, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury items that police seized from Fotis Dulos’ property and vehicles at the time of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school in May 2019 and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder. He denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

Some of the evidence shown on Wednesday had never been seen publicly before.

It also included a timeline seized from Fotis Dulos’ home that investigators have referred to as the “alibi scripts."

In addition to Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home, investigators also searched a property at 80 Mountain Spring Road in Farmington and a Deercliff Road property in Avon.

In the garage of the Deercliff Road property, investigators found a Porsche SUV with front-end damage and the airbags deployed.

Retired Connecticut State Police Detective Matthew Reilly made note in testimony that the two front seats of the Porsche were missing and the arrest warrant for Michelle Troconis gives details on the missing seats.

According to the warrant, Pavel Gumienny, an associate of Fotis Dulos, told police that Fotis told him to replace the two front seats of his Toyota Tacoma.

“The only alternative Gumienny could think of was to use the seats from Dulos’ wrecked Porsche, which he removed on 5/31/19,” the arrest warrant reads.

He kept the seats to the Tacoma in case police wanted to see them.

Gumienny is expected to testify in the trial at some point, and the Tacoma is expected to come up again.

The timeline paperwork was only a part of a day of day of testimony from Reilly.

Prosecutors also showed the jury the extensive search process of Fotis Dulos’ vehicles after Jennifer disappeared.

Vehicles investigators searched included a 2015 Chevy Suburban, Ford Raptor, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators seized a pair of gloves and a baseball hat from the Raptor.

When it came to testimony on the Suburban, Reilly said, “following a visual inspection, I applied luminol solution to look for any luminescent areas.”

That presumptive field test rendered a positive result for a substance that police determined needed further testing and ultimately the entire mat in the back of the suburban was seized.

On Thursday, prosecutors plan to show video of state police detectives interviewing Troconis after her arrest in 2019.

How to watch the trial

Our daily special, airing weekdays at 9 a.m. on the NBC Connecticut free streaming channel is available on Roku, Samsung TV plus, Freevee, and a number of other platforms. Here is more on how to watch.

Watch full episodes of "Inside the Trial of Michelle Troconis"

Watch the full episodes of "Inside the Trial of Michelle Troconis" here.