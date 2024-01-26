Testimony to continue Friday in Michelle Troconis' trial

Testimony will continue on Friday in the trial of Michelle Troconis.

Troconis, 49, is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, Jennifer Dulos, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Police believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school in May 2019 and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder. He denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

On Thursday, jurors heard the first interview that Troconis did with investigators after Jennifer Dulos disappeared. During testimony, the lead investigator brought up inconsistencies.

Outside the courthouse on Thursday, Troconis’ defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn denied the characterization that Troconis was changing her story and continues to deny that she had any role in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

He expects the video will speak for itself to the jury.

“You have to watch the whole videos and you have to judge for yourself if things that were said were allegedly changed, whether things were being clarified, whether she was being cut off,” Schoenhorn said.

A retired state police detective testified Thursday about his interview of Michelle Troconis after her arrest in June 2019.

The jury is expected to see two other interviews that Troconis did and more testimony from lead investigator John Kimball is expected.

