Troconis back in court on contempt charge, as she files petition ahead of appeal

Michelle Troconis was back in Stamford Superior Court Monday. Attorneys are still working toward a resolution on her contempt charge, but there has also been movement on her appeal.

The appearance was brief, and no offers are on the table at this point related to her contempt charge.

“No offer was conveyed on the matter, but we did have further discussions about the case,” said one attorney with the state in open court.

Troconis was held in contempt of court during her trial in February after she allegedly showed a sealed custody report related to the contentious Dulos divorce on her laptop.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Troconis was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and five other charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Attorneys indicated a resolution to the charge could be in sight.

“If not, we will be able to schedule it either for a hearing or a trial possibly at that point,” said the state's attorney.

The decision on a resolution or trial for the contempt charge is still up in the air, but Troconis is due back in court November 13, at which time, attorneys seemed confident a decision could be ready.

In the meantime, Troconis also filed a petition for Habeas Corpus involving the first attorney in her case, Andrew Bowman.

In the petition filed Friday, Troconis claims attorney Bowman made numerous failures in counsel, including failing to explain the advantages and disadvantages in speaking with police about Jennifer’s disappearance, and claims he failed to attempt to understand the events surrounding May 24, 2019, the day Jennifer disappeared, along with her relationship with Fotis at the time.

Also, Troconis claims Bowman told her that then Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo threatened that if she didn't speak with police, that she would be charged with accessory to murder, and would never see her child again, among other claims.

In a brief phone conversation Monday, Attorney Bowman said he can’t speak to the substance of the claims in the Habeas, because it would violate attorney client privilege.

“I absolutely refute the claims that are made in that Habeaus petition,” he said.

Defense attorney Jim Bergenn weighed in on the petition saying given the immense coverage this trial has gotten, the filing of the Habeas, can’t hurt.

“To lay out, what happened, is simply not a bad idea,” said Bergenn.

The petition asks the court to vacate her conviction on the grounds of a violation of her constitutional right to effective counsel.

If the petition is successful, which is rare according to Bergenn, Troconis could be released.

“It’s the equivalent of winning on appeal,” said Bergenn.

In the meantime, the Troconis family, who gave a brief statement outside court Monday, continued to maintain Michelle’s innocence.

“My daughter remains strong and confident that the new pending cases are going to reveal the truth because the truth is on her side,” said Maricella Arreaza, Michelle’s Mother.

We did reach out to Colangelo, but have not heard back.