Trooper Accused of Driving a State Police Cruiser Under the Influence

A state trooper has been suspended after he was found unresponsive in his state police cruiser and failed field sobriety tests, according to state police.

State police said they received a 911 call at 12:50 a.m. Monday reporting that a man was asleep or unresponsive in a state police cruiser that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 84 in Waterbury with the hazard lights on.

Troopers and a supervisor responded to the scene and identified the driver as Shaquile Ajene Williams, who has been a state trooper for two years, according to state police.

They said Williams failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and charged with illegally operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Police said Williams was suspended immediately, his cruiser, badge, ID and weapon were taken away and an internal investigation has been launched.

Bond was set at $500 and he is due in court on April 21.