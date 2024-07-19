Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier honored with a memorial run

Law enforcement from around the state gathered at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy on Friday, as several law enforcement officers prepared for a special event.

“When I was seven years old, I raised money for bullet proof vests as well as medical trauma kits for K9s because it’s my dream when I’m older to become a K9 officer,” said Morgan Blann, of Brick, New Jersey.

Blann volunteers with the non-profit Running for Heroes and decided to run on Friday in honor of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

“No matter the weather or the temperature, who I’m with, who I’m not with, it’s just so amazing to know that I’m carrying these loved ones names out there and honoring them forever and ever,” Blann said.

She was joined by Pelletier’s wife, Dominique, and other law enforcement officers for the one mile run on a day when heat and humidity seemed to take a break.

“I think it was a sign, definitely a sign,” said officer Patrick Ford, a K9 officer with the Department of Correction.

He came out to honor Pelletier, who once worked at the Department of Correction, and was also a fellow K9 officer.

“So, for me to show support from the department was an honor for me,” Ford said.

“As we were running, they were making jokes,” Blann said. “It was really becoming – it felt like a family that I was running with, and it was really amazing.”

The run is the second honor for Pelletier this week.

“I think the timing of this is absolutely perfect,” said State Police Sgt. Luke Davis. “Considering that Trooper First Class Pelletier was just added to the Law Enforcement Memorial. So even though he may not be officially commemorated until National Peace Officers’ Day, this was a nice tribute to his legacy.”

He says he is honored Running for Heroes chose to support the department.

“It was extremely moving. It was extremely moving for us to see that recognition and people in the community who want to give back and honor the sacrifice of a hero,” Davis said.

Blann says she tries to do one run a week and has a few more throughout the summer.

“There’s times when I’ll be running out alone in the rain and it’s just as much inspiring to know that I’m doing it because I’m doing it mostly for these first responders to help get their names out there.”