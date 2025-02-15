Trooper hospitalized after vehicle hits parked cruiser on I-91 in Meriden

A state police trooper has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into their parked police cruiser on the right shoulder of Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday.

State police said they responded to I-91 North in the area of Exit 19 for a two-car crash involving an on-duty trooper around 7:30 p.m.

The trooper was stopped in the right shoulder helping a disabled car with their emergency lights activated when a vehicle in the right lane veered into the shoulder and struck the cruiser, police said.

The trooper and driver of the car that struck the police cruiser were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.