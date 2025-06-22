Old Lyme

Trooper injured after colliding with abandoned vehicle on I-95 in Old Lyme

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A state trooper was injured after colliding with an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme on Saturday night.

State police said the trooper was traveling east on the highway in the left lane near exit 70 around 10:30 p.m. when she hit a vehicle that was parked and abandoned on the highway with no lights on.

The trooper was taken to the Middlesex Shoreline Clinic to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle has not yet been identified.

It's unclear why the vehicle was left abandoned in the middle of the highway.

