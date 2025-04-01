Trooper injured after cruiser is struck by vehicle on I-84 in East Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after their cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Monday night.

A trooper was on scene with a previous accident at exit 56 on I-84 east around 11:30 p.m. with their emergency lights on. The cruiser was reportedly in the right lane of the highway.

According to state police, an oncoming vehicle failed to slow down and move over and rear-ended the cruiser.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash. The other driver was not injured.

In Connecticut, the move-over law requires drivers to slow when down approaching stopped vehicles. When on multilane roads, drivers are also supposed to move out of the far lane, when possible.