Trooper injured in crash on I-95 in Bridgeport

A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Monday.

The collision happened on I-95 north near exit 30 around 8:30 a.m.

According to state police, the trooper involved in the collision was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are described as minor.

The right lane of the highway is currently closed between exits 29 and 30. There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Investigators haven't released any other details about the crash.