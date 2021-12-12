Trooper, K9 Assaulted After Car Crash in Preston

Connecticut State Police said an officer and a K9 were assaulted after a car crash in Preston Sunday morning.

Troop E said they responded to the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A for a report of a car vs. guardrail crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding crews saw a 25-year-old Norwalk man in possession of a handgun. The man walked away from the accident and into the woods, authorities said.

A Montville police officer then arrived at the scene and as he got out of the cruiser, the man allegedly pointed his gun at him, officials said. Because of this, the Montville officer drew his gun and the man fled into the woods.

The officer's K9 was sent into the woods and after the man. Officials said the K9 was able to stop the man by latching onto his leg, but the man started to punch the K9 several times and gouge at its eyes.

Police said they used a taser and the man was taken into custody.

During a search of the man's car and the surrounding area, officials said they found a loaded high capacity magazine, as well as two other guns which were stolen out of Bridgeport.

The man posted $250,000 bond and faces several charges including operating under the influence, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety, cruelty to animals, evading responsibility and more.

He was temporarily surrendered to the Department of Corrections pending his arraignment in Norwich on Monday.