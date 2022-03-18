Connecticut State Police

Trooper Suffers Minor Injuries When Truck Tires Crush Cruiser

A state trooper suffered minor injuries when tractor-trailer tires hit his cruiser, crushing part of the vehicle, on Friday morning. State police said they are looking for the truck driver who kept going.

The trooper was parked off of Interstate 84 West in Willington, near exit 70, around 8:40 a.m. when it happened.  

State police said double tractor-trailer tires had come off a truck on I-84 West, hit cruiser and the truck driver kept going without stopping.

The trooper tried to follow the tractor-trailer, but was not successful, and pulled off the highway.

The trooper is being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Merrill at Troop C at 60-896-3200.

