Troopers Credited With Saving Man's Life During Medical Emergency on I-91 in Windsor

Multiple troopers from Connecticut State Police are being credited with saving a man's life after he suffered a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 91 in Windsor on Friday.

Troopers received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from a passenger in a limousine that had been traveling in the HOV lane on I-91 north at exit 35 in Windsor when the driver of the vehicle reportedly had a medical emergency.

According to the caller, the driver was not conscious and was unresponsive.

When state police arrived to the scene, they said they quickly determined the driver had no pulse and was not breathing.

The troopers removed the driver from the vehicle and initiated CPR using a bag valve mask to help with breathing, state police said.

Once EMS arrived on scene, state police said the troopers continued to help with CPR and rescue breathing.

In the ambulance, authorities said a pulse was detected, but the driver was not breathing on his own.

Since both medics needed to remain with the driver to administer care, state police said a trooper was requested to drive the ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

The troopers agreed and drove the ambulance to the hospital so EMS personnel could remain with the man and continue providing care.

According to state police, the driver of the vehicle was admitted to Hartford Hospital, where he continues to receive care.

Commanding officers of the troopers are recommending them to receive the agency's Lifesaving Medal, state police added.