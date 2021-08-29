danbury

Troopers Find Body in Car of Danbury Commuter Lot

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut state police are asking for your help after finding a body inside a car at a commuter lot in Danbury Saturday night.

Troop A was called to the commuter lot at exit 2 on Interstate 84 eastbound after receiving a report of a strong odor emanating from a car in the lot, officials said.

Responding officers found a woman inside the parked car, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified as 71-year-old Joanna Lynne Walker from Rancho Murieta, California, according to authorities.

The vehicle found was a gray Honda CR-V with a California license plate. State police are asking people who noticed the car within the last two weeks, between Aug. 13 to 28, to give them a call.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Pikul at 203-267-2200 or by email at bret.pikul@ct.gov. Information can remain anonymous.

