Troopers Investigate Apparent Road Rage Shooting on Route 15 in Meriden

A person was shot during what appears to be a road rage incident on Route 15 in Meriden Monday afternoon, according to troopers.

Connecticut State Police said they were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of exit 67W at about 3:20 p.m.

A man reported that he was shot by another driver after allegedly being verbally threatened, according to police. The man told police that the driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a gun at him and fled the scene.

He met officers at a Cumberland Farms on Broad Street. State police said the man sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said initial information suggests that the shooting could be a rage rage incident. The driver has not yet been located.

The Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating.