Andover

Troopers Investigate Burglary at Andover Post Office, Warn of Possible Mail Fraud

Connecticut State Police are warning people in Andover to monitor their bank accounts after a burglary led to some stolen mail at the town's post office.

The burglary took place during the overnight hours into Sunday at the post office on Route 6.

The town's resident trooper said police discovered that some of the items stolen included mail itself.

Anyone who's been to the post office recently should consider being more vigilant and cautious of bank account activity in case any fraud occurs as a result of this incident, according to police.

Anyone who is seeking further advice should consider contacting their bank. Police said this especially applies to those who sent checks and/or others payments through the mail.

