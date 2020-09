Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash in Tolland that happened Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tolland Stage Road, according to police.

Troop C said injuries are reported in the crash but the extent is unknown at this time.

The road remains closed between Peter Green Road and Dunn Hill Road while state police investigate the accident. Crews said the scene is cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.