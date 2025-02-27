Trooper's K9 will spend rest of his days protecting Pelletier family

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier's K9 Roso will spend the rest of his days in retirement with the Pelletier family.

Roso was in the vehicle when his partner, Pelletier, was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Connecticut State Police said K9 Roso and Pelletier graduated from the 23rd K9 Patrol Class in December 2021. They were assigned to Troop H and later joined the State Police Tactical Unit.

Pelletier was killed in the line of duty on May 30, 2024. K9 Roso was inside the police cruiser at the time of the crash and wasn't hurt, troopers said.

"Now retired, Roso will spend the rest of his days protecting the Pelletier family - Dominique and their two sons, Troy and Zachary," state police said.

Authorities said Roso enjoys playing ball in the backyard and chasing the family's chickens, embracing a well-earned retirement.

It's all thanks to Harlow's Heroes, a Plainfield nonprofit that supports retired police dogs. For more information about Harlow's Heroes, click here.

The man accused of fleeing the scene of that deadly crash will spend 18 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.