A couple officers with Troop C Tolland sprung into action to rescue an injured hawk from the center median of a highway in Vernon on Saturday.

Trooper Trainee Blicharz and his FTO TFC Neihengen found the small red tail hawk on Interstate 84 near exit 67 around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities received several calls reporting the hawk in distress.

The hawk was safely removed from the highway and transported to Horizon Wings in Ashford for rehabilitation.