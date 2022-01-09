bus fire

Troopers Respond to Bus Fire on I-84 in Union

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a bus fire on Interstate 84 in Union.

The fire happened on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of exit 74 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Troop C said all of the bus passengers and the driver were able to safely make it out of the bus, which caught fire near the Massachusetts line.

The local fire department and state Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

The eastbound side of the highway was temporarily shut down. The left and middle lanes have since reopened, police said.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to use caution.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

