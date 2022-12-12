snow

Troopers Respond to Over 3 Dozen Crashes During First Significant Snowfall of Season

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Connecticut State Police responded to over three dozen crashes during the first significant snowfall of the season.

Troopers were called to 54 traffic services calls, which includes spin-outs, disabled vehicles and debris in the road from Sunday at 12:01 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

During that same time, state police also responded to 39 reports of crashes, including six with injuries.

State police remind drivers to leave extra time to get to their destination, to clear any snow from their vehicle, to leave extra distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them and to avoid distractions while driving.

The snow amounts varied across the state with Goshen picking up nearly 7 inches and North Haven getting a little over 3.

