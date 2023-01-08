Troopers Warn Residents of Phone Scam

Troopers from Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a scam where the fraudsters spoof the Troop's phone number.

According to state police, their Troop's phone number will show up on the caller ID and the fraudster will say you have an arrest warrant. After that, they will demand money and bank information over the phone to "take care of it."

State police remind residents that they will not call and inform you of a warrant. They also will not demand money to address it.

If you get a phone call like this, you should hang up immediately.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Residents are urged not to give out any personal or bank information over the phone to someone you don't know.

Anyone with questions can call troopers at (860) 896-3200.