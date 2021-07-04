tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Elsa ‘Cone of Uncertainty' Includes Connecticut

The 5 A.M. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the 'Cone of Uncertainty' cover parts of Connecticut.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tropical Storm Elsa is taking aim at Cuba before it moves toward the Florida Keys.

The storm has prompted Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings from Jamaica to the Florida Keys.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has placed Connecticut in the 'Cone of Uncertainty'.

What does that mean for Connecticut? It doesn't mean much as there is a ton of uncertainty with the exact track of the storm as it's 5 to 6 days away from possibly impacting the state. The probability of a significant impact are currently less than 5%.

If the storm did track near Connecticut the main concern would be heavy tropical downpours with some wind.

The latest models in our Spaghetti Plot show a number of tracks that would take the storm to Connecticut or south of Connecticut which is a reason to keep a close eye on this system.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for continuous updates as the storm progresses.

