Tropical Storm Elsa ‘Cone of Uncertainty' Includes Connecticut

Tropical Storm Elsa is taking aim at Cuba before it moves toward the Florida Keys.

The storm has prompted Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings from Jamaica to the Florida Keys.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has placed Connecticut in the 'Cone of Uncertainty'.

What does that mean for Connecticut? It doesn't mean much as there is a ton of uncertainty with the exact track of the storm as it's 5 to 6 days away from possibly impacting the state. The probability of a significant impact are currently less than 5%.

Yes, we're in Elsa's "cone" but right now the odds of any significant impact here are very low. The probability of tropical storm force winds in CT is <5%. Most likely impact would be some rain if the storm can hold together (which is an open question). #nbcct pic.twitter.com/1L3JNXKElu — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 4, 2021

If the storm did track near Connecticut the main concern would be heavy tropical downpours with some wind.

The latest models in our Spaghetti Plot show a number of tracks that would take the storm to Connecticut or south of Connecticut which is a reason to keep a close eye on this system.

