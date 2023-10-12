Trout Brook Drive closed in West Hartford due to car crash

Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford is shut down in both directions as police investigate a motor vehicle crash.

West Hartford police said they are actively investigating. Trout Brook Drive is closed between Farmington Avenue and Warwick Street.

MVA investigation on Trout Brook Dr near Milton St. Traffic on Trout Brook Dr is closed in both directions between Farmington Ave and Warwick St. Please seek alternate routes through the area while first responders are on scene. pic.twitter.com/BLjst6k7w8 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) October 13, 2023

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.