Trout Brook Drive closed in West Hartford due to car crash

Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford is shut down in both directions as police investigate a motor vehicle crash.

West Hartford police said they are actively investigating. Trout Brook Drive is closed between Farmington Avenue and Warwick Street.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

