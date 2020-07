A truck accident is causing heavy delays on I-95 southbound between exits 34 and 32 in Stratford Friday morning.

State police were dispatched after getting reports that a truck went down an embankment.

"This could be out here through the morning rush because it will be a complicated removal which might require total closure of 95," said state police officials.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Commuters are being asked to find an alternate route.