Truck Accident Closes Route 15 South in Hartford

A truck accident has closed part of Route 15 south in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the truck accident involves a box truck and the highway is closed between exits 86 and 87.

According to state police, a box truck was being towed by a Ford F-150 when the driver crashed into a DOT construction zone and took out barrels and other barriers.

State police said the highway will be closed for a while while the area is cleaned up. No estimate has been given for when the highway may fully reopen.

Drivers are urged to expect delays in the area. All traffic coming off of the Charter Oak Bridge is being diverted onto I-91 south, state police added.

No injuries have been reported.