Truck accident disrupts Verizon service in parts of Connecticut

Verizon service is disrupted for some customers in Connecticut because of a truck accident.

The company said a truck accident cut a third-party vendor's fiber lines and that is causing a service disruption for customers in central and eastern Connecticut.

Verizon said calls to 911 will still go through as long as any signal from any carrier is available.

They urge customers who are impacted to enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls.

Verizon said engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible once the vendor repairs the fibers.

