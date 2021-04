A tractor-trailer carrying manure overturned in New London and police said it is leaking and access to the Route 32 North connector is restricted.

North Frontage Road is closed from Route 32.

North Frontage Road from Rte 32 closed due to crash. Tractor trailer carrying manure overturned and leaking! Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/gx6PVqai69 — ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) April 26, 2021

Police urge drivers to take a different route.

No injuries are reported.