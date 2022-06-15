Truck Carrying Produce Overturns in Manchester

The driver of a box truck carrying vegetables suffered minor injuries when the vehicle overturned in Manchester late Tuesday night. Police said thousands of dollars worth of squash and zucchini spilled onto the road during the crash.

The truck, registered to Northern Valley Farms, Inc. out of Granby, overturned on Buckland Hills Drive near the entrance to Walmart, according to police.

The truck had been heading east and the driver reported losing control at a curve near the entrance to 345 Buckland Hills Drive.

The truck began to hilt, and when the driver tried to correct, it hit a curb and overturned, landing on the passenger side, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver was initially trapped in the cab of the truck, sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

The trailer sustained heavy damage and some of the produce spilled onto the road. The estimates are that $10,000 to $12,000 worth of squash and zucchini was lost.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified and responded because of a fuel leak and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection also responded because the truck was carrying food.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed while the truck was removed and fuel was cleaned up.

Police said Buckland Hills Drive is open to normal traffic this morning.