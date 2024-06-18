Milford

Crash on I-95 in Milford crushes tractor-trailer

Milford Fire Department

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 95 in Milford early Tuesday morning and the crash crushed the front of one of them.

Photo courtesy of the Milford Fire Department

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The crash happened around 3:32 a.m. on I-95 North near exit 38.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two people were evaluated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital, according to the Milford Fire Department.

Heavy-duty wreckers were brought in to remove the trucks.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us