Crash on I-95 in Milford crushes tractor-trailer

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 95 in Milford early Tuesday morning and the crash crushed the front of one of them.

Photo courtesy of the Milford Fire Department

The crash happened around 3:32 a.m. on I-95 North near exit 38.

Two people were evaluated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital, according to the Milford Fire Department.

Heavy-duty wreckers were brought in to remove the trucks.