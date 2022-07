A truck has crashed into Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Stonington, according to police.

State police said they have responded to Norwich-Westerly Road and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No life-threatening injuries are reported, according to Troop E.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to respond as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.