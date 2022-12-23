Vehicle Damages Iconic Cornwall Covered Bridge

A vehicle damaged the iconic Cornwall Covered Bridge in West Cornwall Friday morning and it is expected to remain closed for a week.

According to state police, a vehicle towing a backhoe struck several wood beams that are part of the bridge's roof structure.

The state Department of Transportation said the upper bracing is damaged and every cross brace has snatched.

The bridge is located at the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7 and passes over the Housatonic River.

Engineers are analyzing the bridge and it'll remain closed for approximately one week, according to DOT officials.

There are currently detours in place at the Route 125 and Route 128 intersection, as well as the Route 7 and Route 4 intersection, trooper said.